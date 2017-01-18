Translate to: 

Argentina start Davis defence without Del Potro

Argentina start Davis defence without Del Potro
Juan Martin Del Potro. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Argentina launch their campaign to defend the Davis Cup title on Friday without their star Juan Martin Del Potro when they host Italy in Buenos Aires.

Having won their first ever Davis Cup title in November against Croatia, Argentina have a weakened team going into the tie against contenders Italy.

After returning triumphantly from injury last year, world number 38 Del Potro, 28, is skipping this year's Davis Cup to concentrate on preparing for the tour circuit.

The holders will also be without the other star of last year's title, world number 49 Federico Delbonis.

Their countryman Diego Schwartzman meanwhile will miss the first day of the tie on the clay at Buenos Aires' Parque Sarmiento due to a foot injury.

Friday's rubbers will start with Argentina's Guido Pella against Italy's Paolo Lorenzi.

Carlos Berlocq will then stand in for Schwartzman against Fabio Fognini.

The remaining rubbers were to be confirmed depending partly on the recovery of Schwartzman, world number 53 at age 24.

Team captain Daniel Orsanic could not confirm whether Schwartzman would be able to partner with Leonardo Mayer (world number 146) in the doubles on Saturday against Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi.

Orsanic told reporters he hoped Schwartzman would recover in time to play a singles game on Sunday.

"We are slight favourites," said Italy team captain Corrado Barazzutti.

"But we will be facing players who are very good and when they play for Argentina, they play with their hearts."

The winner of this weekend's tie will face Belgium or Germany in the quarterfinals in April.
 
08:48 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 95%
No
George Herald 5%
Men
Women
Search
whatshappening45
I'm a 72 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 51 and 67.
kissesandcuddles
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up