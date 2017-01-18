Holder Vinci advances in St Petersburg

Defending champion Roberta Vinci. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Defending champion Roberta Vinci battled into the second round of the WTA St Petersburg tournament on Tuesday following a tough three-set win over Timea Babos.It took sixth-seeded Italian Vinci, 33, just over two hours to get past the 28th-ranked Hungarian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a replay of last year's quarterfinal."It's always tough to play against Timea," Vinci said. "She's a great player with a very good serve."Today it was really difficult to change the course of the match. And I'm really happy to win because it's always hard to play in the first round."But I love this tournament as I have great memories from the last year."