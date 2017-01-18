Kyrgios hopes team spirit can help overcome Seppi loss

Australian Nick Kyrgios. Image: twitter.com

"It's finding someone who has my best interest at heart and it's tough to find someone on the team who's willing to care about me as a person first," Kyrgios said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Nick Kyrgios struggled to deal with the furore over his shock second round meltdown at the Australian Open but said the return to a team environment with Davis Cup had helped him through it.The local hope was jeered off the court by sections of the crowd after squandering a two-set lead and throwing a tantrum in the 1-6 6-7(1) 6-4 6-2 10-8 loss to Italian Andreas Seppi on January 18.Former world No 1 John McEnroe then questioned his commitment to the sport, while local media pilloried him the following day with one headline telling him to "Nick Off" – an Australian slang term meaning to leave."I was obviously struggling, mentally it was tough," the world number 15 said on Tuesday, ahead of Australia's Davis Cup tie with the Czech Republic at Kooyong this weekend."But I've had a lot of support and obviously Rusty (Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt) has been helping me though it."I think this week is crucial for me to bounce back and go out to try to enjoy it again and I feel good."Several former players have suggested that Kyrgios needed to employ a coach fulltime to help him mentally, something the 21-year-old said he was considering after the Seppi defeat.He now had some potential candidates in mind but they needed to be the "right person".