Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

Roger Federer.

"It's all real, I never thought in my wildest dreams I would come this far in Australia," a glowing Federer said in his courtside interview, having come to Australia with no expectations after six months out of the game.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.On the day the Williams sisters booked their place in the women's final, 35-year-old Federer continued the march of the veterans, becoming the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in more than 40 years.The Swiss master was shaken as fourth seed Wawrinka stormed back to level the match at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena but it was his opponent who blinked first in the tension-riven decider.Wawrinka double-faulted to hand Federer the key break in the sixth game and four-times champion Federer rode a wave of adulation from the terraces to serve out the match to love.One win from an 18th grand slam title and a first in five years, Federer also kept alive the chance of a dream final with great rival Rafa Nadal, who plays the second semi-final against 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov.The Swiss will become the oldest men's grand slam finalist since Ken Rosewall featured in the US Open in 1974 at the age of 39.