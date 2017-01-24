Venus reaches Melbourne Park semi final

Venus Williams.

"Oh my gosh I'm so excited," said Williams after closing out the one hour and 48-minute match. "I want to go further. I'm not happy just with this.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.The quarter-final will hardly be remembered as a classic, with both Williams and the 24th-ranked Russian surrendering serve with alarming regularity despite perfect conditions for tennis at Rod Laver Arena.In the end it was 36-year-old Williams's experience that proved decisive when the pressure rose, and Pavlyuchenkova crumbled with a double-fault on match point to boost the American's hopes of a maiden title at Melbourne Park.