Australian Open 2017: Kerber cruises into last 16

Angelique Kerber during last year's Australian Open.

Kerber goes on to face Coco Vandeweghe in round four after the American beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 3-6 7-5.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Defending champion Angelique Kerber gave a much-improved performance as she beat Czech Kristyna Pliskova for the loss of just four games to reach the last 16 at the Australian Open.The German top seed, who needed three sets in her opening two matches, won 6-0 6-4 in Melbourne.