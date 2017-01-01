Rise in suspicious betting patterns in 2016, reveals TIU

The report also adds that the abuse of players through social media is a growing concern and that the TIU will work with players to ensure cases are logged and relevant action is taken against perpetrators.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - In 2016, nine players and officials were sanctioned as a result of TIU disciplinary investigations.There were 292 alerts to the TIU last year, with eight of them from Grand Slam, ATP and WTA matches.In 2015 there were 246 alerts to the TIU.The TIU said alerts are not proof of corruption, but that all cases have to be investigated.It added it will continue to review its systems to tackle corruption, "ensuring its provisions and powers are current and relevant".For example, from 1 January 2017, a player suspected of a corruption offence will be given a provisional suspension, while previously they could continue playing until a disciplinary notice had been served.