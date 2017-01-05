Auckland wants Serena back

Serena Williams.

"I really abhorred the conditions. It was way too much for me. This is almost not a great opportunity to assess your game," she said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Auckland Classic organisers have appealed for Serena Williams to return next year despite the world No 2 lashing out at conditions following her shock second-round exit.Williams said she "abhorred" the Auckland wind and called the conditions the "least favourite" she had played in after losing 6-4, 6-7 (7/5), 6-4 to world number 72 Madison Brengle on Wednesday.As she prepared to go to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she will attempt to win an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title, Williams said she would like to "get to somewhere better, some warm weather".