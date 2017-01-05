Auckland wants Serena back

Serena Williams.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Auckland Classic organisers have appealed for Serena Williams to return next year despite the world No 2 lashing out at conditions following her shock second-round exit.
Williams said she "abhorred" the Auckland wind and called the conditions the "least favourite" she had played in after losing 6-4, 6-7 (7/5), 6-4 to world number 72 Madison Brengle on Wednesday.
As she prepared to go to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she will attempt to win an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title, Williams said she would like to "get to somewhere better, some warm weather".
"I really abhorred the conditions. It was way too much for me. This is almost not a great opportunity to assess your game," she said.
13:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
