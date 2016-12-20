Translate to: 

Tennis champ Kvitova suffers knife attack, injures playing hand

Tennis champ Kvitova suffers knife attack, injures playing hand
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova suffered severe injuries to her playing hand on Tuesday defending herself from a knife-wielding intruder in her apartment, an attack she said left her "fortunate to be alive".

The tennis world number 11 said she would need to consult specialists about the injury, and gave no indication when she might be able to play again.

"In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand," she said on her Twitter account @Petra_Kvitova.
 
Kvitova was attacked in her flat in the city of Prostejov, about 260 km southeast of Prague, the site of a tennis club where she, men's world number 10 Tomas Berdych and other top-ranked Czech tennis players train.

Karel Tejkal, spokesman for the Czech Fed Cup team, told Czech media the morning attack had been "a random criminal act" and she had not been specifically targeted.

The Czech Republic won the Fed Cup, the premier national team competition in women's tennis, for the third year in a row in November.
 
08:28 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 12%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 17%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 70%
Men
Women
Search
Casebon
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 65.
bokka1234
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up