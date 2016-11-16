Andy Murray determined to keep improving

Andy Murray.

Murray, the 2013 and 2015 Sports Personality winner, took Olympic gold, claimed his second Wimbledon title and became tennis' world number one in a remarkable 2016.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Andy Murray says he is determined to keep improving so he remains world number one after winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a record third time.Murray collected the main award from Miami where he is training for 2017."It's possible everything doesn't go perfectly next year and I need to be prepared," the 29-year-old said."I know staying at the top is a really difficult thing to do. I'm not taking anything for granted."He added: "I'm sure Novak [Djokovic] will be wanting to get back to the top spot but it's taken me so long to get here that I want to stay there as long as I can, and that's why I'm over here now."I'm working on my game and trying to get myself in shape so I can start 2017 as best as possible."