Rafael Nadal hires Carlos Moya

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Rafael Nadal has turned to former world number one Carlos Moya in a bid to revive his stalled tennis career.

Moya has been added to Nadal's coaching team, to work alongside his uncle Toni and Francis Roig, it was announced Saturday.

"To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special," Nadal said in a statement.



Moya will also coach at Nadal's recently established tennis academy in Mallorca.

Nadal won the last of his 14 grand slam titles in 2014 as he claimed his ninth French Open title, but has suffered a string of injuries since that high point.



2016 followed a familiar recent pattern, with a wrist injury ending his hopes of a 10th French Open crown on his favorite clay, but he returned to win Olympic gold in the Rio in the doubles with Marc Lopez.

He ended the season ninth in the rankings.



The Spaniard will begin his new season at a six-man exhibition event in Abu Dhabi from December 29 to 31 as he builds up to the Australian Open in January.



"I am sure that together with Toni, Francis and the rest of the team we have a great common project," said Moya.

"Rafa is a special player and above all a great person and friend on which I have a lot of trust and confidence that will be able to continue winning important titles."



Moya recently severed ties with Milos Raonic, after helping the Canadian to a career-high three in the world rankings by the end of the season.