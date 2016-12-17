Translate to: 

Rafael Nadal hires Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal hires Carlos Moya
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Rafael Nadal has turned to former world number one Carlos Moya in a bid to revive his stalled tennis career.
 
Moya has been added to Nadal's coaching team, to work alongside his uncle Toni and Francis Roig, it was announced Saturday.
 
"To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special," Nadal said in a statement.

Moya will also coach at Nadal's recently established tennis academy in Mallorca.
 
Nadal won the last of his 14 grand slam titles in 2014 as he claimed his ninth French Open title, but has suffered a string of injuries since that high point.

2016 followed a familiar recent pattern, with a wrist injury ending his hopes of a 10th French Open crown on his favorite clay, but he returned to win Olympic gold in the Rio in the doubles with Marc Lopez. 
 
He ended the season ninth in the rankings.

The Spaniard will begin his new season at a six-man exhibition event in Abu Dhabi from December 29 to 31 as he builds up to the Australian Open in January.

"I am sure that together with Toni, Francis and the rest of the team we have a great common project," said Moya.
"Rafa is a special player and above all a great person and friend on which I have a lot of trust and confidence that will be able to continue winning important titles."

Moya recently severed ties with Milos Raonic, after helping the Canadian to a career-high three in the world rankings by the end of the season. 
 
08:58 (GMT+2), Mon, 19 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
When do you buy Christmas gifts?
I buy throughout the year to avoid the rush in December.
George Herald 13%
I only buy gifts a few days before Christmas.
George Herald 19%
I don't buy Christmas gifts.
George Herald 69%
Men
Women
Search
Virgo40
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 40.
Carvel76
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet men between the ages of 20 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up