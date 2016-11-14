Translate to: 

Tennis Australia boosts anti-corruption fight
Australia's tennis association will increase prize money and has employed additional full-time investigators in an attempt to stamp out corruption.
A raft of new security measures have been introduced for the Australian Open and warm-up events in January.

Tennis Australia said there is "no evidence of widespread corruption".

A BBC and BuzzFeed News investigation in January uncovered suspected illegal betting, with 16 players reportedly flagged over suspicious matches.

The Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) rejected the allegations but subsequently announced a major review into its operations as the news dominated last year's Australian Open.

Leading players were asked about levels of corruption in tennis, with Roger Federer saying it was "super important to maintain the integrity of our sport", while Andy Murray said, "I think we deserve to know everything that's out there".

Tennis Australia has now announced a number of measures "designed to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming summer of tennis", with its own National Integrity Unit boosted by an information and intelligence officer and a safety and risk manager.
 
