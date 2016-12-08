Kevin Anderson pumped up for 2017 tennis season

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson. Image: twitter.com

“I picked up a hip injury right before the end of the season, which put me out of the Paris Masters series. It’s been a lengthy recovery, almost 6 weeks, but I’m excited to be back on the court for 4 or 5 days now. It looks encouraging and it looks like I’ll be back strong at the beginning of next year.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson says he looking forward to what he hopes will be a successful 2017 season, following a disappointing and injury-riddled 2016 that saw him slip down the ATP World Rankings.Anderson has been in South Africa for a number of weeks, after a three year absence, recovering from a hip injury he suffered before the Paris Masters, and has recently gotten into the swing of things, as he looks to get ready for the new year.The 30-year-old spent much of his 2016 nursing light knocks and niggles instead of playing tennis and found himself crashing out of competitions in the first rounds.He’s hoping to regain the form that saw him grab headlines in 2015 and that also saw him shoot up to a career-high top 10 in the world.