Stars pay tribute to Hlatswayo

Former junior world No 2 Thando Hlatswayo.

Two-time Grand Slam Champion Lucas Sithole who was very close to Hlatswayo echoed the sentiment of many on his Facebook page: “So so sad and shocked to hear of Thando Hlatswayo’s death.

Can't believe it and only 20. Thinking of her family, sending lots of love and we are celebrating her life today on International Disability Day. At only 20 years she has done so much and proved that despite our disabilities we are able."

Her closest friend Nokwanda Hlongwane was beyond shocked and did not say much. “Impossibly sad. Forever a team-mate, friend and sister. Rest in peace Thando.''

NATIONAL NEWS - Wheelchair tennis stars have paid tribute to former junior world No 2 Thando Hlatswayo on International Disability Day following her death at the age of 20.Hlatswayo passed away in the early hours of Tuesday just a few days after she suffered from Meningitis.The country’s top women’s player Kgothatso Montjane (fondly known as KG) said she was absolutely shattered to hear about Hlatswayo’s passing. “I am still in shock that Thando is no more but I find comfort in knowing that she was a fighter, a great tennis player with a special talent. She ran her race and showed the world that your disability does not determine your ability.”Hlatswayo’s doubles partner Mariska Venter was saddened to hear of Hlastwayo's death. “From rivals to doubles partners to roommates, so many memories, so many tours and so many titles together. You were one amazing tennis player. The court will never be the same without you. I will miss you dearly, rest peacefully my partner!”