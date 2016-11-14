Pakistan to host first Davis Cup match in 12 years

Generic image.

Instead, Pakistan has been playing all major sports at neutral venues, with cricket in United Arab Emirates and tennis in their opponent's countries.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Pakistan said Wednesday it has received the green light to host its first Davis Cup tennis tie at home for 12 years, after being forced to play at neutral venues due to security fears.International sporting events have been rarely held in the country which has fought a homegrown Islamist insurgency for years, with foreign teams citing security fears ever since the 9/11 attacks on the United States.A 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus in Lahore effectively sealed Pakistan's fate, with no international cricket fixtures played in the country for a further six years until Zimbabwe visited in 2015 for a low-profile tour that failed to create a breakthrough.