New Great Britain Fed Cup captain & senior women's coach

Anne Keothavong.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Anne Keothavong has been appointed as Great Britain's Fed Cup captain and senior national women's coach by the Lawn Tennis Association.
The former world top-50 player, who won 21 singles ties in the Fed Cup, will work alongside head coach Jeremy Bates.
"I'm delighted and honoured to accept this position in the sport that I love," said the 33-year-old.
British number one Johanna Konta said Keothavong was "a winner on court" and will lead from "real life experience".
Great Britain's Fed Cup campaign begins with the Euro/Africa Zone Group in Estonia in February.
09:45 (GMT+2), Wed, 30 November 2016
