Translate to: 

Del Potro paves the way for Davis Cup win

Del Potro paves the way for Davis Cup win
Juan Martin Del Potro. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Juan Martin Del Potro's tennis career looked over after a second wrist injury sidelined him for the best part of two years in 2014 but the Argentine enjoyed one of his greatest moments when he led his nation to their maiden Davis Cup title on Sunday.

The 28-year old from Tandil, whose injury woes started in 2010, staged an astonishing comeback from two sets down to beat Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-7(4) 2-6 7-5 6-4 6-3 and haul Argentina back on to level pegging in the final against the Balkan nation.

Roared on by several thousand frenetic away fans in the Zagreb Arena, Federico Delbonis then blew away Ivo Karlovic in straight sets in the decisive rubber.

But all the glory went to Del Potro, who revealed after the match with Cilic that he had played through the fifth set with a broken finger and that he came close to hanging up his racket during a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"My finger is broken but I won't mind one bit if we win the Davis Cup," he told a news conference while keeping an eye on a big screen as Delbonis was in the middle of dismantling Karlovic.

"It happened in the fifth set when I tried to catch a serve from Cilic which was out.

"This was an emotionally exhausting match and one of the biggest wins of my career. Thanks to all those who prevented me from retiring; I was very close to never playing again and, well, here I am."

Cilic made the brighter start against his close friend and on-court nemesis, who has now won nine of their 11 meetings in all competitions, including the last six.

Looking weary and moving around with some difficulty, Del Potro looked out for the count after Cilic clinched the first set tie-break and then raced through the second set.
 
08:39 (GMT+2), Mon, 28 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Christmas is known as 'the time for giving'. Do you give gifts for Christmas?
I always buy gifts for my family and friends
George Herald 7%
I only buy gifts for my family
George Herald 60%
I don't give gifts, it's not what Christmas is about
George Herald 33%
Men
Women
Search
SilverFox21
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 40.
Gipsie
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up