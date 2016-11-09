Emotional Djokovic beats Raonic

Novak Djokovic. Image: twitter.com

With Austria's Thiem having kept alive his hopes of reaching the semifinals with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils earlier on Tuesday, Djokovic knew a win would seal his last four berth with one match still to play.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Novak Djokovic booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals in London with an emotional 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) victory over Milos Raonic on Tuesday..Despite having a spiritual guru in his camp these days, Djokovic has been anything but serene lately and once again the defending champion cut an angst-ridden figure for long periods of a tense clash in the prestigious season-ending event at London's O2 Arena.Djokovic had reacted furiously after being grilled by the media about a potentially dangerous incident when he slammed a ball into the stands during his win against Dominic Thiem on Sunday.This time, the world No 2 grumbled over camera flashes from the crowd and held a finger to his lips to urge them to be quiet, while moaning when Raonic tried some gamesmanship by taking his time tying up his shoelaces at a key moment in the first set tie-break.But, to his credit, Djokovic handled everything a fired-up Raonic threw at him to ensure he remains on course to win the Tour Finals for a fifth successive year and record-equalling sixth time in total.The 29-year-old, who has now won 20 of his last 21 matches at the Tour Finals, would also regain the No 1 ranking from Andy Murray if he leaves south London with the silverware."I managed to hang in there mentally and stay strong and believed that the opportunities would come and that I could take them," Djokovic said."Milos was hanging in there and only one or two points separated us in the second set."It could have gone either way this match. He's such a strong player and has got firepower."