Translate to: 

Emotional Djokovic beats Raonic

Emotional Djokovic beats Raonic
Novak Djokovic. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Novak Djokovic booked his place in the semifinals of the ATP Tour Finals in London with an emotional 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5) victory over Milos Raonic on Tuesday..

Despite having a spiritual guru in his camp these days, Djokovic has been anything but serene lately and once again the defending champion cut an angst-ridden figure for long periods of a tense clash in the prestigious season-ending event at London's O2 Arena.

Djokovic had reacted furiously after being grilled by the media about a potentially dangerous incident when he slammed a ball into the stands during his win against Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

This time, the world No 2 grumbled over camera flashes from the crowd and held a finger to his lips to urge them to be quiet, while moaning when Raonic tried some gamesmanship by taking his time tying up his shoelaces at a key moment in the first set tie-break.

But, to his credit, Djokovic handled everything a fired-up Raonic threw at him to ensure he remains on course to win the Tour Finals for a fifth successive year and record-equalling sixth time in total.

The 29-year-old, who has now won 20 of his last 21 matches at the Tour Finals, would also regain the No 1 ranking from Andy Murray if he leaves south London with the silverware.

"I managed to hang in there mentally and stay strong and believed that the opportunities would come and that I could take them," Djokovic said.

"Milos was hanging in there and only one or two points separated us in the second set.

"It could have gone either way this match. He's such a strong player and has got firepower."

With Austria's Thiem having kept alive his hopes of reaching the semifinals with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Gael Monfils earlier on Tuesday, Djokovic knew a win would seal his last four berth with one match still to play.
 
08:55 (GMT+2), Wed, 16 November 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
Madea winds up in the middle of mayhem when she spends a hilarious, haunted...
When the bough breaks
When the bough breaks
John and Laura Taylor (Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall) are a young,...
Shut in
Shut in
Mary (Naomi Watts) is a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural...
The Accountant
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury...
Eintlik nogal baie
Eintlik nogal baie
Jay is a guy at a crossroads in his life and when he meets Ally, his life...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you going away for the December holidays?
No, I can't afford it
George Herald 60%
No, I'm working
George Herald 29%
Yes
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
houvanbederf123
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
FirstAid
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 46.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up