Carreno Busta claims Kremlin Cup

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Sixth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta battled back from a set down to defeat unseeded Fabio Fognini and win the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Sunday.Carreno Busta, ranked 36th in the world, won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 54 minutes to record his second triumph over the 29-year-old Italian in as many meetings and claim his second ATP title."The title that I won first (at Winston-Salem) is very special for me because it was the first," Carreno Busta said."But the Moscow title is also precious. I've dropped a set in both of my finals but came back to win the match and the tournament on both occasions."Fabio sometimes loses his focus in the match. I knew that and I forced myself to continue fighting. Sometimes he's pretty unbelievable but sometimes he plays below par."I tried to play my normal tennis, to focus on my own performance and everything worked well."Fognini, who saw off three seeds in succession on his way to the final, started confidently, breaking Carreno Busta's serve twice for a one-set lead in 30 minutes.The second set was a mirror reflection of the first as the 25-year-old Spaniard also broke twice to level the final after one hour 14 minutes on court.In the third set, Carreno Busta underlined his supremacy on the hard court of Moscow's Olympic indoor arena to claim the title after two more breaks of serve.