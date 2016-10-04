Translate to: 

Nick Kyrgios Kyrgios banned for eight weeks & fined $25,000

Australian Nick Kyrgios. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Australian Nick Kyrgios has been banned for eight tournament weeks and fined $25,000 (£20,560) for his behaviour - including "lack of best efforts" - during last week's Shanghai Masters.

The 21-year-old patted the ball over the net several times when serving in his 6-3 6-1 defeat by Mischa Zverev.

He also began walking back to his chair before a Zverev serve had landed.

Kyrgios has agreed to an ATP plan that he consult a sports psychologist, which would reduce the ban to three weeks.

The world number 14 said he was "truly sorry" and would "use this time off to improve on and off the court".

He added: "I regret that my year is ending this way. I do understand and respect the decision by the ATP.

"The season has been a long one as I battled several injuries and other challenges towards the end of the summer.

"My body finally just gave out in Shanghai both physically and mentally.

"This is no excuse, and I know very well that I need to apologise to the fans."

Kyrgios' eight-week suspension would end on 15 January 2017, but by committing to the ATP's "plan of care under the direction of a sports psychologist" he will be able to return on 7 November.
 
08:17 (GMT+2), Tue, 18 October 2016
