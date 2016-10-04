Andy Murray reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Andy Murray.

"Once I got ahead I did feel like I played a good match. I felt I was able to dictate a lot of the points."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Britain's Andy Murray was in commanding form as he beat Lucas Pouille in straight sets to progress to the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters.The world number two won 6-1 6-3 in one hour 17 minutes to set up a last-eight tie with either Gael Monfils of France or Belgium's David Goffin.Murray played aggressively, though he will want to improve on a 46% first-serve percentage."I was able to dictate a lot of points. It was a good match," said Murray.The world number two began superbly, breaking his 22-year-old opponent in the second and fourth games, and concluded an impressive first set in 39 minutes with the Frenchman making 13 unforced errors."Those first two games were important," said the Scot."They were 17 minutes long - he had a chance in the first game, and in the second game I had a few break points before I got it.