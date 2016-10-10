Totally Tennis players excel in tourneys

Damien Nezar (left) participated in the Boland Tennis South Africa Tournament and reached the semi-finals in the singles and won the boys doubles with Leander Petersen.

GEORGE NEWS - During the past school holiday several of the Totally Tennis players were selected and participated in several tournaments nationally and internationally.

Naledi Manyube played in a CAT/ITF Tournament in Mauritius where she was the only South African girl selected by Tennis South Africa (TSA) where she reached the semi-finals in the singles and won the girls doubles.

Damien Nezar participated in the Boland TSA Tournament and reached the semi-finals in the singles and won the boys doubles with Leander Petersen, also from George. Damien also won the mixed doubles with Christine Kruger from the Free State.

Both Damien and Naledi were also selected to play in the TSA Masters, the most prestigious event on the SA junior tennis calendar where they both reached the finals but lost in a hard fought three set matches.

Damien lost to Kolo Montsi from Gauteng and Naledi lost to Leigh Van Zyl from the Boland.

