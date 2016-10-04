Translate to: 

Eden junior tennis girls blossoming

Eden junior tennis girls blossoming
Chandré Boshoff, from George, is currently number 17 in South Africa in the u.12 age group.
GEORGE NEWS - Eden junior tennis has a lot to boast about when it comes to talent. Specifically in the u.12 girls group.Heike Janse van Vuuren, currently number 8 in SA, and Chandré Boshoff, currently number 17 in SA, are both from George. Over the last six months they have had excellent results at Tennis SA tournaments. Currently they are ranked number one and two in the Eden Provincial u.12 team.
 
Heike finished third at the Junior Nationals in Bloemfontein in March where she competed against the 32 best players in South Africa. More recently she won the Western Province Mini 6 Tournament in Rondebosch in straight sets.
 
Chandré won the EP Brian Bands Tournament in May and was second in the Coca Cola Tennis SA Tournament in Durban in July. She also won 2 out of 4 Mini Series events in Eden this year.
 
Chairman of Eden Primary Schools Tennis, Lizelle Fourie, reports: "Another amazing George u.12 tennis player is Naledi Manyube, currently ranked number 5 in the country. She finished 4th at Nationals this year. She is another up-and-coming tennis star from George.
 
Heike and Naledi have been invited to play in the Tennis SA Masters, where the top 16 players in each age group in the country are invited to participate in a tournament in Stellenbosch from 6 to 9 October.
 
"These three girls are head to head and the outcome when they play each other is always different - ideal circumstances to create champions. They remind us of two Georgians, Donna Haycock and Marli van Heerden, both top players in the country, now with full tennis bursaries at American Universities.
 
"The three girls will represent Eden next year April at the SA schools week in Bloemfontein. Eden will have one of their strongest teams ever competing against 16 other provinces. The last two years Eden ended in 7th position and they are looking forward to improve on this position in 2017.
 
"Fourie invites everyone in George to support the local players in action on Friday and Saturday, 2 and 3 December, at the Eden Sportscentre Mini Masters in George.
 
The top 8 players in every age group are selected for the Mini Masters by calculating the results of the four Tennis SA tournaments hosted in Eden earlier this year. "The top 8 players qualify for the Mini Masters."
 
'We bring you the latest George, Garden Route news' 
10:13 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 12%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 88%
Men
Women
Search
PassionateLover_924
I'm a 44 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 56.
Luckyguy58
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up