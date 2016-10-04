Translate to: 

ITF blasts Sharapova for doping rap

Maria Sharapova, the five-time tennis Grand Slam winner.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) blasted Maria Sharapova on Wednesday after she said that the governing body was attempting to make an example of her during her bitter doping ban.

The 29-year-old Russian superstar, who had a two-year suspension slashed to 15 months on Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), also said the ITF exhibited a lack of neutrality in the dispute.

In an interview with the US broadcaster PBS the world's highest-earning sportswoman was asked that as a former world No 1 and five-time major winner, if the ITF was trying to make an example of her.

"I never wanted to believe that, but I am starting to think that," said the Russian.

"I got a 24-month suspension, but they (the ITF) wanted four years for me."

But the London-based ITF hit back on Wednesday, defending its procedures and the tribunal which originally handed down a two-year ban after Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the Australian Open in January.

"The ITF did not 'try to ban Ms Sharapova for four years'. The ITF took the position that it is the independent tribunal's responsibility to determine what the appropriate sanction should be," said a statement from the governing body released to the British Press Association.

"This included the decision as to whether Ms Sharapova met the requirements set out in the tennis anti-doping programme – which are the same as those in the Wada code – for a reduction from the default four-year suspension for the use of a non-specified substance such as meldonium."

Sharapova also claimed the ITF were not neutral in their deliberations.
 
08:26 (GMT+2), Thu, 06 October 2016
