Berdych wins to advance in Shenzhen

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Top seed and world number 9 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic battled Mikhail Kukushkin to prevail 7-6(7), 7-6(4) and advance at the Shenzhen Open on Thursday.The 31-year-old Czech blasted 16 aces to overpower his Kazakh opponent in two sets and secure his quarterfinal berth.Fourth-seed Bernard Tomic of Australia won a two-hour duel with American qualifier Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.The 23-year-old right hander hit only 10 aces to Harrison's 20, but held off the American's challenge, saving three break points to book a clash with Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the quarterfinals.It was their second head-to-head clash in an ATP competition, with Tomic winning their last meeting in 2012.