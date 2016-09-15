Translate to: 

Berdych wins to advance in Shenzhen

Berdych wins to advance in Shenzhen
Top seed and world number 9 Tomas Berdych. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Top seed and world number 9 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic battled Mikhail Kukushkin to prevail 7-6(7), 7-6(4) and advance at the Shenzhen Open on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Czech blasted 16 aces to overpower his Kazakh opponent in two sets and secure his quarterfinal berth.

Fourth-seed Bernard Tomic of Australia won a two-hour duel with American qualifier Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

The 23-year-old right hander hit only 10 aces to Harrison's 20, but held off the American's challenge, saving three break points to book a clash with Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the quarterfinals.

It was their second head-to-head clash in an ATP competition, with Tomic winning their last meeting in 2012.

For his part the 28-year-old Bellucci notched a two-set victory over Italy's Thomas Fabbiano, knocking down 13 aces to the Italian's five, to advance to the quarterfinals.
 
08:55 (GMT+2), Fri, 30 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you taking part in any Heritage celebrations this month?
Yes, I am proud of my heritage and will be celebrating it.
George Herald 8%
No, it's a waste of time
George Herald 92%
Men
Women
Search
TourdeForce
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
DylF
I'm a 35 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 38.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up