Murray 'not sold' on Davis Cup venue plan

World number two Andy Murray. Image: twitter.com

The Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals are currently held in a city selected by one of the finalists, based on the draw.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - World number two Andy Murray says he is "not sold" on plans to let cities bid to stage the Davis and Fed Cup finals.A revamp of the team tennis events has been put forward by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).Britain's Murray welcomed ITF proposals to shorten Davis Cup matches from best-of-five sets to best-of-three and stage finals over two days instead of three.But he added: "The home and away aspect of the Davis Cup is something I enjoy and makes it different and special."Other proposals include doubling the Fed Cup World Group to 16 teams to match the men's event."This is part of our mission to make the appeal of tennis broad and wide," ITF president David Haggerty said.