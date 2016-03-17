Sharapova appeal verdict 'in early October'

Maria Sharapova.

Meldonium became a banned substance on 1 January 2016.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Maria Sharapova will find out in the first week of October if her two-year doping ban will be overturned, says the Court of Arbitration for Sport.The five-time Grand Slam winner was banned by the International Tennis Federation after testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.The Russian, 29, who said she had been taking the drug since 2006 for health problems, appealed against the ban.She maintains she had "not tried to use a performance-enhancing substance".