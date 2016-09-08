US Open 2016: Serena Williams upset by Karolina Pliskova

Serena Williams.

She'll thus have to wait to become the first player in the Open Era to win 23 majors -- Williams is currently tied with Steffi Graf on 22.

And in a double blow, when the new rankings are released Monday, the 34-year-old will lose top spot to Angelique Kerber, ending Williams' record-tying -- with Graf -- 186th straight week at No. 1.

It certainly wasn't vintage Williams about 24 hours after she outlasted Simona Halep in a slugfest and she told reporters post match Thursday she was dealing with a left-knee injury.

It would explain some of her unusual statistics against Pliskova, who plays Kerber in Saturday's finale. Knowing she locked down the No. 1 ranking even before her match started against Caroline Wozniacki, the German appeared bolstered and downed Williams' good friend 6-4 6-3.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - For the second straight year, Serena Williams was upset in the US Open semifinals.Whereas the American was defeated by crafty veteran Roberta Vinci 12 months ago to end hopes of a rare calendar-year slam, an ailing Williams lost to big-hitting Karolina Pliskova 6-2 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday in New York.