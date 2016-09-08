US Open 2016: Serena Williams upset by Karolina Pliskova

Serena Williams.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - For the second straight year, Serena Williams was upset in the US Open semifinals.
Whereas the American was defeated by crafty veteran Roberta Vinci 12 months ago to end hopes of a rare calendar-year slam, an ailing Williams lost to big-hitting Karolina Pliskova 6-2 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday in New York.
She'll thus have to wait to become the first player in the Open Era to win 23 majors -- Williams is currently tied with Steffi Graf on 22.
And in a double blow, when the new rankings are released Monday, the 34-year-old will lose top spot to Angelique Kerber, ending Williams' record-tying -- with Graf -- 186th straight week at No. 1.
It certainly wasn't vintage Williams about 24 hours after she outlasted Simona Halep in a slugfest and she told reporters post match Thursday she was dealing with a left-knee injury.
It would explain some of her unusual statistics against Pliskova, who plays Kerber in Saturday's finale. Knowing she locked down the No. 1 ranking even before her match started against Caroline Wozniacki, the German appeared bolstered and downed Williams' good friend 6-4 6-3.
08:21 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 September 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.