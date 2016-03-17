Roof called into action at US Open

Arthur Ashe Stadium. Image: twitter.com

"Rafael Nadal has the distinction of hitting the first practice and match ball under a closed roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The $150 million retractable roof on top of the Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the US Open was called into action for the first time as rain hit the tournament on Wednesday.The giant structure took only a few moments to close, allowing Rafael Nadal and Andreas Seppi to resume their second round match beneath it."Play was suspended at 10:38pm (0238GMT) and play resumed at 10:46 (0246GMT) – total suspension of play was 7 minutes and 22 seconds," said a statement by the US Tennis Association (USTA)."The roof closed in 5 minutes and 35 seconds. The closing occurred prior to Nadal serving at 3-3 in the second set. Nadal won the first set 6-0.