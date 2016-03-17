Andy Murray makes it five Britons through at US Open

Second seed Andy Murray. Image: twitter.com

Evans began Tuesday's run of British success as he saw off American Rajeev Ram 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Second seed Andy Murray beat Lukas Rosol in the US Open night session to become the fifth British player to reach the second round in New York.The Scot, 29, beat Rosol of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-2 6-2 and will play Spain's Marcel Granollers in round two.Murray joined compatriots Dan Evans and Naomi Broady as a winner on day two, with Kyle Edmund and Johanna Konta already into the second round.Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene both suffered first-round losses on Tuesday.Watson struggled with illness as she lost 6-2 7-5 to Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp, and has now failed to reach the second round at Flushing Meadows in six attempts.Bedene was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-4 by Australian Nick Kyrgios.Broady had earlier beaten compatriot Laura Robson 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4 to claim only the second Grand Slam main-draw win of her career.