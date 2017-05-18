Boks will be better this year - Allister

Allister Coetzee. Photo: Wessel van Heerden.

RUGBY NEWS - Better planning, more time and a lot more buy-in, in terms of tradition is why Sprignbok coach Allister Coetzee believes that the horrors of 2016 will not be repeated this year by the national side.

This year the Boks have already had three camps plus a week-long get-together last week in Plettenberg Bay, which gives the Bok mentor a lot of hope that this time around things will be different and the Springboks won’t be their own worst enemies.

The Springboks open their 2017 season with the first Castle Lager Incoming Tours test match against France at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday knowing that they have a task – not only to beat the French – but to also regain public confidence after a season where they lost eight of their 12 test matches last season.But Coetzee rightly points out that this and last season are vastly different. Back then the Bok coach had only been appointed in April, had little contact with players before the fateful first test against Ireland where they arrived from across the world just six days before kick-off and was still getting to know his assistants, only one of which he handpicked himself.