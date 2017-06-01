Cheetahs: we have no formal invite from Pro12

Managing Director of Cheetahs Rugby Harold Verster

RUGBY NEWS - Managing Director of Cheetahs Rugby Harold Verster says they have not received a formal invitation from the Pro12 tournament but acknowledged that they have spoken to the competition organisers.The British media reported that the Pro12 have extended an invite with speculation surrounding the Cheetahs future having prompted it.With Super Rugby being cut from 18 to 15 franchises, speculation has been rife that the Bloemfontein outfit alongside the Southern Kings would be the two South African sides to face the axe.However, Verster did say he knew what his franchise status would be next year but could not comment on it.“I’m pretty sure, but the matter is sub-judice.”