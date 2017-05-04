Junior Boks earn draw in thriller

Junior Springboks.

Roux singled out the team’s conditioning as one of the main positives in the match and said they would address the areas of their game that needed to improve in the next few days.

RUGBY NEWS - Junior Springboks coach Chean Roux praised his team’s tremendous character to secure a 23-23 draw against France with a converted try in the dying seconds of their opening World Rugby Under-20 Championship match at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Wednesday.A try in the final minute by Junior Springbok No 8 Juarno Augustus and a successful conversion by flyhalf Curwin Bosch saw the teams finish the clash tied at 23-23.“It was nerve-wrecking, but I had confidence that we could score in the end,” said Roux.“I knew that if we get ball possession late in the second half we would convert it into points, just as we did in the first half, because we had very little possession in the second half.“The players showed tremendous character and that is fantastic in a World Championship.”