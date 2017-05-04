Springboks in Plettenberg Bay

Springbok captain, Warren Whiteley, even had time to take some selfies with his fans. Photo: Jan Venter.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS & VIDEO - The Springboks received a massive Plettenberg Bay welcome on Tuesday, May 30 when thousands of fans came out to watch the squad’s first training session as part of a week-long training camp in the area.
The 31-man team is preparing for their clash against France in a three-Test series next month – on June 10 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, June 17 at Kings Park in Durban and June 24 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.
About 3 000 local fans took advantage of a sunny autumn day by gathering at the Bitou Rugby Club in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday to see their heroes in action.
Watch a video below:
During the practice game with the SWD Eagles.
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
11:56 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 May 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.