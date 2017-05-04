Nollis has regrets, but looks forward

Nollis Marais.

“Put it this way, I know exactly what I wouldn’t do next time. If I had to be a head coach of Super Rugby, I will certainly make sure I have all my ducks in a row before I do that,” Marais said.

RUGBY NEWS - Vodacom Bulls coach Nollis Marais still believes he was the right man to take the Vodacom Bulls into this year’s Super Rugby campaign, but admits he made mistakes because he “didn’t do it his way.”Marais has undergone a disastrous season in charge of the Bulls, but was kept in the structures when the appointment of John Mitchell as Executive: Rugby was made by the rugby franchise last week.The Bulls coach will continue coaching the team into the Currie Cup season while Mitchell will take over for the Super Rugby season next year.Marais said he had made mistakes – primarily allowing others to influence his thinking – and he was warned by former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer as he let certain parts of the process fall under the control of others.