It’s all done and dusted

Sibu Nkosi. Photo: Facebook.
RUGBY NEWS - The South African teams will return to Vodacom Super Rugby action after a four week break for the international matches with everything cut and dried when it comes to the log finishing order that matters.

There are some big derby matches to come once 30 June arrives and the South African interest in Super Rugby is resumed with a clash between the Cell C Sharks and the Vodacom Bulls in Durban, including what at the start of the season we might have considered possibly decisive games between the Sharks and the Emirates Lions and the Bulls and the DHL Stormers.

But that won’t be the case. Those matches will just be about teams that have qualified trying to build some confidence ahead of the quarterfinals. And those teams will be the Lions, the Stormers and the Sharks – something that admittedly not many people will consider news as the Super Rugby season has had an air of predictability about it for several weeks now.

It is though now official – the Lions were never going to be caught anyway on the combined log but their 14 point advantage over the Sharks is officially now too much as they have a 14 point lead and both teams have only two round robin matches to play. The Stormers are languishing well behind on the combined African log and this past weekend’s defeat to the Sharks probably confirmed that right now they are still well behind the Lions in terms of their development.
 
10:43 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 May 2017
