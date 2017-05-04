John Mitchell joins the Bulls

John Mitchell.

"We are also continuing with the rest of the process, to listen to people whose insights will help our turnaround succeed. We are working towards achieving success as a team on every front, to grow our supporter base and to earn trust in our brand.”

RUGBY NEWS - The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd confirmed on Thursday evening that decorated international rugby coach John Mitchell has been appointed as their new Executive of Rugby.This appointment is the next step in the unfolding turnaround strategy announced by the company two weeks ago.Barend van Graan, CEO of the BBCo, explained that the appointment is merely a next step in the turnaround strategy.“We are working hard to ensure sustainable and long term success for the Vodacom Bulls. As part of the process, we have now appointed the best candidate to take over the reins at the Vodacom Bulls.