Translate to: 

Springboks in Plettenberg Bay next week

Springboks in Plettenberg Bay next week
Springboks Tendai Mtawarira and Warren Whiteley during the second Castle Lager Incoming Series Test match between South Africa and Ireland at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg last year. Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The new Springbok rugby squad will be in Plettenberg Bay next week for a training camp to prepare the team for the upcoming Castle Larger Incoming Series of three tests against France.
 
The team-members under the new leadership of Warren Whitley – the 58th Springbok captain – will be limbering up in this coastal haven for a week to prepare for the tests against the French on June 10 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, June 17 at Growthpoint Kings Park in Durban and June 24 at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.
 
The Springboks and other international teams are no strangers to Plettenberg Bay, which has hosted training camps for our national squad in 1999, 2000 and 2001 as well as the All Blacks in 1996 and the Italia national XV in 1997.
 
"The community has made them feel at home in the past and we'll do so again," said Chris Ferreira of Bitou Rugby after the announcement earlier this week.
 
The 31-man squad of 18 forwards and 13 backs, led by Emirates Lions No 8 Whitley (succeeding Adriaan Strauss who retired from test rugby last season) was announced by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg on May 23.
 
The players meet next Monday, May 29 for the camp in Plettenberg Bay before final first-test preparations in Pretoria.
 
ARTICLE: YOLANDé STANDER, CORRESPONDENT
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
10:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 25 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 43%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 43%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
Jungesherz
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 55.
Joost61
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up