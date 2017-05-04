Boks to tackle New Zealand in Cape Town

Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee. Photo: YouTube.

Cape Town's traditional rugby stadium, Newlands, must prove it meets the city's safety standards for such a high-profile fixture first. The match is likely to be moved to the more modern stadium built for the 2010 soccer World Cup if the 129-year-old ground cannot get the required certification.

RUGBY NEWS - The Springboks will host New Zealand in Cape Town for the first time since 2008 in the 2017 Rugby Championship, South African Rugby confirmed as they named the Boks' home venues for this year’s Southern Hemisphere championship on Monday.The test will take place on October 7 and will be the final match for both teams in this year's competition, though the exact venue for the fixture remains in question.