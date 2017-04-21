Win would be special for Cronje

Lionel Cronje.

Cronje turned in some solid performances for a struggling team in Gary Gold’s first year in charge. It seemed that the wandering journeyman, who left Bloemfontein after establishing himself as a star of the future at age-group level, with his first call being Cape Town to play under Rassie Erasmus in 2009.

RUGBY NEWS - Provided he makes it through his remaining concussion protocol tests, Southern Kings captain Lionel Cronje is likely to the be the player in the Eastern Cape side who will most be relishing the prospect of getting to grips with the Cell C Sharks in Saturday’s Vodacom Super Rugby derbyNot many people know how low Cronje felt after being unceremoniously jettisoned by the Durban union towards the end of 2015. Lured to the franchise by Jake White when he was there, Cronje didn’t do badly when Pat Lambie, as appears to have become a perennial occurrence in Super Rugby, was injured and the former Free Stater had to step in.