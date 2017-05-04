SA Rugby confident about World Cup bid

Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Alexander hinted that the minister might well know that SA Rugby will meet their targets once the EPG Report is released.

RUGBY NEWS - SA Rugby President Mark Alexander is confident government will back their 2023 World Cup bid after new Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi paid the governing body a visit this week.SA Rugby has pushed ahead with their bid application for the event they famously hosted in 1995.However, they have no formal confirmation of support from government after Nxesi’s predecessor Fikile Mbalula revoked their right to host and bid for major international tournaments in South Africa, this due to the SA Rugby not meeting their own transformation targets.This basis of Mbalula’s action was the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) on Sports Transformation which recommended the punishment last year, after its findings established rugby as well as cricket, netball and athletics were not hitting their transformation targets.A new EPG report is set to be released very soon according to Nxesi who was positive himself about the bid.For South Africa’s bid to continue, SA Rugby needs government to underwrite the costs associated with organising rugby’s premier tournament.