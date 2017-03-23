Translate to: 

Stormers face the size test

Robbie Fleck.
RUGBY NEWS - One of the weaknesses of the soon to be defunct Vodacom Super Rugby system is that it doesn’t pit every team against every other team, which is why the DHL Stormers will feel they are stepping into the unknown in the next few weeks.

The last time the Stormers were in New Zealand it was 2015, and even then the competition was not perfect as you didn’t get to play every other team. For instance, the Stormers’ clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday is their first with those rivals since they lost a close game on a heated Easter Saturday evening at Newlands in 2014.

They have a much different looking squad to what they had in 2015, let alone 2014, so Saturday is going to be a first for many of the Stormers team. And given the brand of rugby they have played in their almost obsessive quest to close the gap on the Kiwis that was so obvious when they were smashed by the Chiefs in the one match against New Zealand opposition in 2016, perhaps one of the biggest questions to be answered focusses on the size deficiency out wide that cost them two years ago.

The selection of EW Viljoen at outside centre in the wake of the injury to Juan de Jongh has helped the Stormers in the size department, and coach Robbie Fleck does face an interesting dilemma when De Jongh returns. Good player though he is, he is small for an outside centre, and when the wings are also on the small side, that can be problematic.

08:40 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 April 2017
