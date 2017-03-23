Translate to: 

Potential second row problems for Stormers

RUGBY NEWS - The DHL Stormers will be hoping that both their Springbok locks report for work without any issues as they start the earnest part of their build-up to their massive Vodacom Super Rugby derby against the Emirates Lions at Newlands on Saturday.

Both Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit are feeling injuries at the start of the week, with both sitting out on Monday. Du Toit missed the win against the Chiefs after pulling up with a swollen knee late in the week, apparently a legacy of the national training camp last Monday and Tuesday. The call to replace him was made after the Thursday practice.

Etzebeth has been struggling with a minor calf injury for some time and a call on him was only made on the morning of the match. He was praised by both coach Robbie Fleck and captain Siya Kolisi for being prepared to play, and Fleck admitted it might have been a risk to push him into the game.

Although Chris van Zyl was outstanding as Du Toit’s replacement in the match against the Chiefs, particularly so as he was told he wasn’t even part of the match day squad at the start of the week, the Stormers would want both Bok locks available for this crucial game as they are part of what gives them the edge against most opponents.

The Stormers have another problem at lock in that JD Schickerling, who would normally be the next second row forward out of the station after Du Toit and Etzebeth, is out injured for a few weeks after injuring his ankle.

So the appearance that Du Toit was at least a bit better after the weekend would have been good news for the team.

“Pieter is a lot better today. We will make an assessment on him tomorrow (Tuesday) but he is looking good,” said forwards coach Russell Winter.
 
09:15 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 April 2017
