Examination time for SA's game growth

Generic image.

The Lions and Cheetahs are both on byes this week, so the only other matches featuring South African teams are the ones in Tokyo and Perth on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The Bulls are in Tokyo and the Southern Kings are in Perth.

RUGBY NEWS - The big local Vodacom Super Rugby match of last weekend in Johannesburg was played in a Cup final type atmosphere and the same should hold true at Newlands on Saturday when the DHL Stormers face their, and possibly South African rugby’s, moment of truth about the progress towards the coveted Holy Grail of a new attacking game.There was a lot of positivity that came out of the last round of Super Rugby action towards South African rugby. The Stormers were slick and skilful in dispatching the Cheetahs at Newlands and in the later game there was plenty of intensity and physicality to match a furious tempo when the Emirates Lions and the Cell C Sharks squared off.It was a weekend that appeared to confirm the perception that there is new life flowing through South African rugby, particularly in terms of the growth of the attacking game. But while much of what was said was true, there is one fact that cannot be escaped – the local renaissance has yet to be confirmed by a good win against quality New Zealand opposition.The Vodacom Bulls have toured New Zealand and lost twice, but it is the Stormers who have been grabbing the early season headlines when it comes to the growth of the new game in South Africa this season. They look like they may be poised to do what the Lions did last season by being able to match it with the Kiwis at their own game – but we will only know that once they have played a Kiwi team.As it was the Chiefs who put them to the sword in the one game against New Zealand opposition last year it goes without saying that this repeat of the 2016 quarterfinal has been built up to as a special day for the Stormers, and a Cup final atmosphere will prevail. So too should an international level type tempo in this match-up between the two unbeaten teams in the competition.It is an appetising prospect, with many questions to be answered, and as Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said during the week, it should be a cracking game to justify a full Newlands. And a cracking game should also be in prospect in Durban, where the Sharks will be hoping to confirm that last week’s good performance, although ultimately in vain, was an indication that they are on the rise after a couple of seasons of despair.