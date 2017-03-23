Translate to: 

Examination time for SA's game growth

Examination time for SA's game growth
Generic image.
RUGBY NEWS - The big local Vodacom Super Rugby match of last weekend in Johannesburg was played in a Cup final type atmosphere and the same should hold true at Newlands on Saturday when the DHL Stormers face their, and possibly South African rugby’s, moment of truth about the progress towards the coveted Holy Grail of a new attacking game.

There was a lot of positivity that came out of the last round of Super Rugby action towards South African rugby. The Stormers were slick and skilful in dispatching the Cheetahs at Newlands and in the later game there was plenty of intensity and physicality to match a furious tempo when the Emirates Lions and the Cell C Sharks squared off.

It was a weekend that appeared to confirm the perception that there is new life flowing through South African rugby, particularly in terms of the growth of the attacking game. But while much of what was said was true, there is one fact that cannot be escaped – the local renaissance has yet to be confirmed by a good win against quality New Zealand opposition.

The Vodacom Bulls have toured New Zealand and lost twice, but it is the Stormers who have been grabbing the early season headlines when it comes to the growth of the new game in South Africa this season. They look like they may be poised to do what the Lions did last season by being able to match it with the Kiwis at their own game – but we will only know that once they have played a Kiwi team.

As it was the Chiefs who put them to the sword in the one game against New Zealand opposition last year it goes without saying that this repeat of the 2016 quarterfinal has been built up to as a special day for the Stormers, and a Cup final atmosphere will prevail. So too should an international level type tempo in this match-up between the two unbeaten teams in the competition.

It is an appetising prospect, with many questions to be answered, and as Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said during the week, it should be a cracking game to justify a full Newlands. And a cracking game should also be in prospect in Durban, where the Sharks will be hoping to confirm that last week’s good performance, although ultimately in vain, was an indication that they are on the rise after a couple of seasons of despair.

The Lions and Cheetahs are both on byes this week, so the only other matches featuring South African teams are the ones in Tokyo and Perth on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The Bulls are in Tokyo and the Southern Kings are in Perth.
 
09:05 (GMT+2), Fri, 07 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Rings
Rings
A new chapter in the beloved 'Ring' horror franchise. A young woman becomes...
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is...
Power Rangers
Power Rangers
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something...
Jagveld
Jagveld
Emma le Roux is on her way home to the family farm in the Great Karoo....
Rock Dog
Rock Dog
Bodi (Luke Wilson), a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff, is expected to become the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think President Jacob Zuma should step down?
Yes
George Herald 98%
No
George Herald 2%
Men
Women
Search
PeterM77
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 45.
dad_2017
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 49 and 65.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up