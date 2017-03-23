Junior Boks braced for Griffons clash

Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

“We have small group of players here, so it was easy to select the team to face the Griffons,” said Roux.

RUGBY NEWS - Cell C Sharks flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg has been included in the Junior Springboks’ starting line-up to face the Down Touch Griffons on Friday in their first warm-up match in the build-up to the World Rugby U20 Championship.The match will kick off at 15:00 at the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium.Along with Janse van Rensburg, who is one of two players in the match-day squad who were also part of the SA U20 squad last year, Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux also included six 2016 SA Schools players to play in Welkom. They are Salmaan Moerat, who captained the SA Schools team last season, Gianni Lombard, Daniel Jooste, Manuel Rass, Rewan Kruger and Muller Uys.With a handful of players in contention for selection for the 28-man squad to travel to Georgia on duty at their Vodacom Super Rugby franchises, the Springbok Sevens team and the FNB Varsity Cup presented by Steinhoff International respectively, and others nursing injuries, Roux will use this opportunity to give the players in camp a chance to showcase their skills.A shortage of locks in the squad prompted Roux to draft in Toyota Free State Cheetahs lock Ewan Coetzee to train with the squad.