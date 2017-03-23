Kings need to improve set-piece

Deon Davids.

“I am very disappointed as we let ourselves down (against the Lions),” said Davids.

RUGBY NEWS - The Southern Kings will place a big emphasis on their set-piece play when they arrive in Australia at the weekend to start their three match Vodacom Super Rugby tour.The Kings leave Port Elizabeth on Saturday and will face the Western Force, the Reds and the Waratahs in successive weeks before heading home to host the Melbourne Rebels at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 28 April. With Australian rugby at a low ebb at the moment, Kings coach Deon Davids might be hopeful that his team could win a game or two in that sequence to go with their previous away success against the Sunwolves, but he knows where the improvement has to come.The Kings are in a bye week before their departure, but Davids lamented after his team’s defeat to the Emirates Lions that ended the first phase of the season that the first phase play just wasn’t good enough.