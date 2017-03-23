Wiese in line to debut in Singapore

Cobus Wiese

In the loose trio captain Siya Kolisi is back after being rested against the Southern Kings, with Sikhumbuzo Notshe starting at the back of the scrum.

RUGBY NEWS - Junior Springbok Cobus Wiese will make his Vodacom Super Rugby debut if he comes off the replacements bench for the DHL Stormers against the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday.The 19-year-old utility forward will become the fourth player to make his Vodacom Super Rugby debut for the DHL Stormers this season if he takes the field at the National Stadium in Singapore, after Jaco Coetzee, Justin Phillips and Damian Willemse all got their opportunity in the Round Three victory against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.There are a number of changes from the starting line-up that did duty against the Southern Kings, with several players unavailable due to the Springbok management plan.Dillyn Leyds will start at fullback in a new back three which will see World Sevens Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla make his first start of the season on the left wing.Dan Kriel is back from injury to partner EW Viljoen in midfield, but the halfback combination of Robert du Preez and Dewaldt Duvenage remains unchanged.