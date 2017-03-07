Translate to: 

Stormers understrength for Sunwolves

Siya Kolisi.
RUGBY NEWS - The DHL Stormers will be travelling to Singapore to play the Sunwolves in their fourth Vodacom Super Rugby match of the season on Saturday without their Springboks and with several other players sidelined with injury.

The Stormers had to fight back just to draw when they played the Japanese team at the same venue last year so there is no question of them underestimating the Sunwolves as they go out in quest of what would be their fourth win in four starts in their campaign thus far.

However, they do have to rest their Boks at some stage, which is why Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Malherbe weren’t considered for selection.

Of course, two more Boks in the form of Damian de Allende and Juan de Jongh are also out injured, as are a host of regular first choice players such as Huw Jones, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Jano Vermaak and Cheslin Kolbe.

Leolin Zas and Scarra Ntubeni were ruled out before the start of the season. Fullback SP Marais and No 8 Nizaam Carr are being rested.

However, captain Siya Kolisi is back to lead the squad in the National Stadium clash after sitting out the last match against the Southern Kings. And also back is Dan Kriel, which makes for an interesting choice for coach Robbie Fleck when he chooses his midfield.

Kriel played inside centre against the Jaguares but Dan du Plessis, who is also in the travelling squad, was good there against the Kings. With the two Springbok locks out, young Cobus Wiese has been called up for what could potentially be a first Super Rugby appearance, while Jan de Klerk is also part of the group.
 
08:06 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 March 2017
