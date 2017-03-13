Powell, Snyman pleased with Blitzboks effort

The Springbok Sevens. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks.

The Blitzboks did suffer on the injury front and according to the coach, this could impact on the experience factor when they travel to the next two tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore next month.

NATIONAL NEWS - Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell says he was pleased with the efforts from his Blitzboks squad following their North American trip of the World Rugby Sevens Series.The team secured 41 of a possible 44 log points on offer, made both finals in Las Vegas and Vancouver and won the USA leg. The team also maintained their strong lead in the series.Powell said the tournament helped them and improved the team’s performance.