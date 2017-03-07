A big test for the Lions

The Emirates Lions.

That the Jaguares could be a much tougher proposition this year than they were in their debut season was underlined by their performance against the DHL Stormers in Cape Town.

Not many teams go to Newlands and test the Stormers, and home coach Robbie Fleck was right when he said afterwards that the Argentinians had asked far more questions of his men than the Vodacom Bulls had the previous week.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Emirates Lions will undergo an acid test of their potential to go all the way to the Vodacom Super Rugby trophy when they travel to Argentina this weekend to face the Jaguares.Going to Buenos Aires isn’t quite the tough task that a team faces when it heads to New Zealand for a play-off game, but it is nonetheless a challenge that can be used as good preparation for a potential away knock-out fixture.